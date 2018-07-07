Taoiseach welcomes British Brexit proposals

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he had a "good phone call" with the British Prime Minister.

The Taoiseach has welcomed British proposals on Brexit thrashed out at a special cabinet meeting yesterday.

Leo Varadkar spoke to the UK Prime Minister by phone today in the wake of the development.

However, he says he will await the detail in a white paper due next week, before agreeing an EU position.

Good phone call with PM May just there. Welcomed proposals from British Government which can input into talks on the future relationship. Await detail in white paper late next week before agreeing an EU position. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce has given a cautious welcome to the UK Cabinet agreement.

Director General John Mc Grane says they have been asking for clarification for months: