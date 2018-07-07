Taoiseach welcomes British Brexit proposals

Leo Varadkar spoke to Theresa May by phone today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing for the launch of Ireland Project 2040 | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he had a "good phone call" with the British Prime Minister.

The Taoiseach has welcomed British proposals on Brexit thrashed out at a special cabinet meeting yesterday.

Leo Varadkar spoke to the UK Prime Minister by phone today in the wake of the development.

However, he says he will await the detail in a white paper due next week, before agreeing an EU position.

Meanwhile, the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce has given a cautious welcome to the UK Cabinet agreement.

Director General John Mc Grane says they have been asking for clarification for months: