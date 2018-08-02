TV host Dale Winton died from natural causes, agent confirms

The British television presenter Dale Winton died from natural causes, his agent has said.

The 'Supermarket Sweep' star, who was 62, was found dead in his north London home in April just weeks after he had moved in.

The office of Dale Winton's long-time agent, Jan Kennedy, has said "the coroner investigating the death of Dale Winton has found death by natural causes".

Winton was probably most famous for presenting the daytime TV gameshow 'Supermarket Sweep' from 1993 to 2000.

He also hosted 'Touch The Truck' and 'Hole In The Wall'.

David Walliams, Martine McCutcheon and Christopher Biggins were among the stars who attended a funeral service in May, on what would have been Winton's 63rd birthday.

The send-off included a performance of 'One Love' by boyband Blue and an impersonation of Winton courtesy of the comedian Jon Culshaw.

TV stars including Graham Norton, Paul O'Grady and Davina McCall paid tribute to the man David Walliams described as "always outrageous and hilarious".

Winton had opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up, in 2016.

He told ITV's Loose Women: "Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn't realise."

Scotland Yard previously said the star's death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.