The Afghan interior ministry said the bomber targeted a gathering of religious scholars

Suicide bomber kills at least 40 in Kabul

A man injured in a suicide bombing is brought into a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2011-2018. Image: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

A suicide bomber has killed at least 40 people and wounded 60 others in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

A spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry said the bomber targeted a gathering of religious scholars.

Najib Danish said the bomber sneaked into a large wedding hall where hundreds of scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, both ISIS and the Taliban have previously targeted religious scholars with ties to the government.

Yesterday, a three-day meeting between the Taliban and the US special envoy for Afghanistan aimed at establishing a basis for peace talks ended with no agreement.

Muslims around the world are today celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

