Suggestion from UK MP to use Irish food shortages as Brexit bargaining chip 'despicable'

A claim that the threat of food shortages in Ireland could be used to force a change to Britain's Brexit deal has been described as "despicable."

Priti Patel has said that Ireland could face "significant issues" in a no-deal situation.

Leaked British government papers, seen by The Times in the UK, have claimed Ireland could face food shortages and a bigger economic hit than Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Cabinet ministers and Brexiteers believe their contents could allow British Prime Minister Theresa May ramp up pressure to drop the Irish border backstop.

The piece, which does not appear in the Irish version of the newspaper, has claimed food supplies would be particularly affected.

To this Ms Patel - who resigned as Britain's international development secretary last November - said: "The paper appears to show the government were well aware Ireland will face significant issues in a no deal scenario.

"Why hasn't this point been pressed home during the negotiations? There is still time to go back to Brussels and get a better deal".

Liadh Ní Riada speaking after a radio presidential debate in Dublin in October 2018 | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin MEP and former Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada has described the suggestion that the threat of food shortages in Ireland could be used to force a change to the backstop as "despicable."

She said: "Not only do these comments reek of desperation from the Tories but it further illustrates the absolute moral bankruptcy that is rampant in the Conservatives when it comes to Ireland."

Ms Ní Riada claimed the comments are poignant, given the history between Ireland and Britain during the Great Famine.

"It's a despicable comment to make and indicative of how desperate the Tories are getting as their aimless Brexit blundering continues to implode.

"The mask has well and truly slipped here.

"We're all used to hearing Theresa May's contrived over-earnestness as she stresses over and over how she doesn't want to see a hard border but this is exactly what they think of Ireland.

"The Government and the EU would do well to remember that when dealing with the Tories on Brexit."