Students reminded to consider all options ahead of Leaving Cert results

Nearly 60,000 students will receive their Leaving Certificate results on Wednesday.

Students are being reminded to take time to consider all their options.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, is wishing everyone 'the best of luck'.

He says: "I also want to say that who you are and how you act around yourself and others is much more important than any score in a test or set of tests.

"If you get what you hoped for, congratulations and I hope that it allows you to go forth and thrive as a person.

"If the results do not go the way you expected, please don't be disappointed or upset.

"Allow yourself time to reflect and then re-group to consider how you might move forward from here."

He adds: "It is the ability to find alternative routes that makes all the best explorers great - the willingness to forge a new path when the obvious one is closed off.

"So regardless of the results, you receive, please remember that you as a person and the attitude you show to life is much more important to your future success than the outcome of a set of exams in a two-week window in June 2018."

ASTI President Breda Lynch says: "I wish to congratulate all our Leaving Cert students for their hard work over the past five or six years as second-level students.

"This is a wonderful achievement and an important milestone for you all. Well done and the best of luck with whatever route you choose to follow".

"It is important to keep things in perspective over the coming days.

"Whatever set of results you hold in your hands tomorrow, you have options.

"There are many ways for you to pursue your interests. Keep calm, talk to others, and seek advice if necessary so that you can make a considered choice".

Results will be available from schools on Wednesday morning or on the examinations.ie website from 12.00pm.

A PIN is required to access this service.