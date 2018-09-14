Storm Helene forecast to bring wet and windy weather to Ireland early next week

Storm Helene could bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the country next week, Met Éireann has said.

The tropical storm is currently moving over the Atlantic Ocean, southwest of the Azores Islands.

While the storm is weakening, Met Éireann says it could bring wet and windy weather across Ireland on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The exact path of the storm remains uncertain, however.

Briefing from Met Éireann forecast office regarding Tropical Storm Helene.

Issued at 12pm Friday 14thhttps://t.co/b5YS0lI2ko

Check https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb for further updates. pic.twitter.com/dGfqJkd5iL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2018

Met Éireann explained: "The current forecast is that 'Storm Helene' or 'ex-Tropical Storm Helene' will be to the south of Ireland on Monday night.

"Current guidance has the low pressure system moving northeastwards up through the Irish Sea overnight Monday and early on Tuesday, although the exact path is still uncertain."

It adds: "A humid spell of wet and windy weather is expected to sweep up over Ireland on Monday night and early Tuesday as a result."

Forecasters are continuing to monitor the situation, saying they will issue weather warnings if necessary closer to the storm's arrival.

It comes amid a number of other Atlantic storm - the most significant of which, Hurricane Florence, made landfall on the North Carolina coast in the US earlier today.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts between June and November.