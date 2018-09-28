State Examinations Commission board meets after High Court ruling

The board of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) is holding an emergency meeting on Friday to consider a High Court ruling against it.

The SEC has been told that it has until today to issue a decision to a Wexford teenager who appealed an incorrect Leaving Certificiate result.

19-year-old Wexford student Rebecca Carter took the action because, in spite of getting the necessary points for her preferred course in an exam re-check,

the SEC said it would be mid-October before a full appeal could be completed.

That would have meant she would miss the chance to study veterinary medicine at University College Dublin (UCD) this year.

On Wednesday, the High Court ruled in favour of the student - and was highly critical of the slowness of the Commission appeals process.

Rebecca Carter outside the High Court in Dublin on September 26th, 2018 | Image: Nicole Gernon

The High Court has given the SEC until today to finalise Ms Carter's appeal and issue a decision.

The judge also said that any appeal system which does not notify a student of the outcome until a month and a half later is manifestly unfit for purpose.

He noted that the ordeal had caused untold stress to Ms Carter and recommended that, in future, appeals should be completed by the start of the academic year.

UCD is holding her place until Monday, by which time she says she hopes she will be joining other first year veterinary students.