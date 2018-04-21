Sister of missing woman JoJo Dullard dies

A woman who spent over two decades searching for her missing sister has died.

Mary Phelan spent 22 years trying to find information surrounding the disappearance of JoJo Dullard.

Ms Dullard was 21 when she went missing in 1995.

She was last seen in the Moone area of Co Kildare in November that year, while hitch-hiking from Dublin to Kilkenny.

JoJo Dullard | Image: missing.ie

She telephoned a friend from a phone box in the village.

A short time later, a woman answering JoJo's description was seen leaning in the back door of a dark-coloured Toyota Carina type car.

The driver or occupants of this car have never been traced.

A major search was launched, but no trace of her was found.

A memorial to missing woman JoJo Dullard in Moone, Co Kildare is seen in 2003 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Ms Phelan also played a part helping with the establishment of of Operation Trace.

The garda initiative is investigating the disappearance of six young women in Leinster over a five year period.

Ms Phelan (67) died at her home in Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny after a short illness.

She is survived by her husband Martin, a son, daughter - as well as sisters, grandchildren and other relatives.

She is to be laid to rest on Monday morning at the Church of the Holy Cross in Cuffesgrange.