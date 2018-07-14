Sinn Féin confirms it will field a candidate to stand for president

Sinn Féin has confirmed it will field a candidate to stand against Michael D Higgins in the upcoming presidential election.

After a meeting of the party’s Ard Comhairle this morning, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said a candidate would be put forward in the coming weeks.

She said a the party had appointed a Presidential Election Commitee to oversee the process of selecting a candidate.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour are all supporting President Michael D. Higgins' bid for a second term.

President Higgins is currently the only person to have officially entered the race - although a number of independent have expressed interest.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland has changed a huge amount in the past seven years and insisted allowing him to run un-challenged would be "unhealthy" for Irish democracy.

"It is right that we give this generation the opportunity to be part of a wider conversation about what a better Ireland should look like," she said.

"These citizens should be given the opportunity to be part of deciding who our President is.

"Those under the age of twenty-five have never voted in a Presidential election. They shouldn’t have to wait until the age of thirty-two to have this opportunity."

The party has not outlined a deadline for its selection process but a candidate is likely to be chosen in the coming weeks.

More follows ...