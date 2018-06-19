Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan resigns from party over abortion stance

Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan has resigned from her position in the party.

The Offaly TD had been suspended for voting against holding the recent Referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Sinn Féin's stance on abortion was one of the big issues considered at the party's 2018 Ard Fheis in Belfast over the weekend.

Members voted in favour of supporting the upcoming legislation providing access to abortion services in Ireland.

Members also voted against allowing TDs a vote on conscience on the issue.

This afternoon, Deputy Nolan said she no longer feels she has a place in the party.

Her suspension was due to finish at the end of the month, but she has now handed in her resignation letter.