Security review underway after 'woman confronts President' at Áras an Uachtaráin

Gardaí have confirmed a review of security is underway at Áras an Uachtaráin following an incident last Friday.

It comes following reports that a woman was able to drive into the Áras grounds as maintenance work was being carried out last week.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the woman entered the building and found President Michael D Higgins in an office.

She is said to have confronted him over housing issues.

The woman was not arrested and was allowed to drive away again.

In a statement, gardaí say they do not comment on security arrangements for the President.

However, it adds: "Following a recent incident at Áras an Uachtaráin, a Chief Superintendent is conducting a review of security measures and another Chief Superintendent is investigating the incident."