Sean Cox's brother tells court he sensed something wasn't right moments before attack

Sean Cox’s brother has told Preston Crown Court that he sensed something wasn't right just moments before his brother was attacked outside Anfield.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi denies assaulting the father-of-three ahead of the Italian club's Champions League game against Liverpool last April.

Martin Cox said he was delighted when his boss offered him two tickets to watch the Champions League match.

He said he’d been a Liverpool fan since he was a boy, and his brother Sean was the first person he asked to join him.

After enjoying a few pre-match drinks in a nearby pub, he said they made their way to Anfield less than an hour before kick-off.

He said they were in great form and really looking forward to the match.

He said he sensed something wasn't right when he heard chanting coming from behind them from a group in dark clothing.

As he turned to tell his brother they should get out of there, he said he just saw Sean lying motionless on the ground.

He said he just froze and went straight down to see if he was OK.

As he did, he said someone kicked him in the back and he stumbled.

He remembered just calling for his brother to wake up.

Filippo Lombardi is accused of being part of a joint attack that left Sean Cox with severe brain injuries.

He denies the charge.