Scally review into Cervical Scandal to be published this afternoon

Updated 09:30

The Minister for Health is briefing his Cabinet colleagues on the findings of the Scally report into the Cervical Check controversy.

It comes after key details of the report were leaked in the media yesterday - before those affected by the scandal could be briefed.

A number of families said they felt betrayed after waking up to yesterday's news headlines, with the Health Minister Simon Harris scheduling an emergency briefing session for the families last night.

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State’s national screening programme – and were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

When it is published this afternoon, the review is expected to highlight "serious system flaws" in the state screening programme.

It is also expected to say that the programme should be overhauled.

It will condemn the Cervical Check programme and doctors for "keeping women in the dark" about audits showing their cancer test results were incorrect.

However, it doesn't single out any individuals for blame.

The review will make 50 recommendations but will not single out anyone for blame.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna, who has terminal cancer, was one of the women given the incorrect smear results.

On The Pat Kenny Show this morning she spoke of her upset at how the publication of the report has been handled.

"I have not even gotten a copy of the report but I am not expecting anything good to come of it," she said.

"I am in hospital now 10 days - I have not seen my children.

"On Friday, I actually became unresponsive and my family were called in.

She said the cancer has spread to her liver and her brain, adding "and yet the Government seem to think that this is OK."

Leaked findings

According to yesterday’s leaks, Dr Scally has told the Health Minister Simon Harris that he has already uncovered everything that needs to be uncovered regarding the scandal - with a Commission of Investigation unlikely to uncover anything new.

It is believed he also concluded that the labs that carry out testing on behalf of the programme should be allowed to continue their work.

Minister Harris has not ruled out setting up a Commission of Inquiry regardless of the findings.

Sinn Fein is demanding a full commission of inquiry into the controversy.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he would not make the same call until he has had time to read the report.

"I think it is only fair to say I need to read the report," he said.

"The whole leak by the Government of that aspect of Dr Scally's conclusion was designed to get everyone talking about whether there will be a Commission or not," he said.

"It was the Government that committed to a Commission.

"Early on, I was prepared to accept a HIQA inquiry of the kind that Dr Scally led. I will genuinely be guided by the opinion of Dr Scally."

The Taoiseach has said he was “disgusted” that details of the report were leaked – and has called on all parties to resist reacting to the report until there's been a chance to study its findings.