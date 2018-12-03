SIPTU hits out at "blanket character assassination" of Aer Lingus employees

The trade union SIPTU has criticised reports of increased surveillance being carried out on Aer Lingus staff.

It comes following a Sunday Independent article, headlined: "Aer Lingus chief says staff stealing 'many millions'".

The article made the claim that millions of euro worth of goods have been stolen from passengers, members of staff and in company stock.

It claimed this included duty free items.

The airline is rolling out CCTV cameras across Dublin Airport and engaging private security to carry out random patrols of staff areas, the paper claimed.

The security company will also monitor carts used on aircraft to store duty free and other items.

The detail was contained in a memo to staff from the carrier's chief operating officer, Mike Rutter.

In a statement responding, SIPTU said: "Such blanket character assassination is unacceptable and the union has called on Aer Lingus management to provide evidence as to whether there is any basis to the claims and to follow appropriate procedures, due process and, if required, report them to the appropriate authorities."

SIPTU representatives are to seek an immediate meeting with Aer Linngus chief executive, Stephen Kavanagh, to discuss the issue.

They have also spoken to colleagues in the Aer Lingus Group of Unions, who have expressed "concern" at the published claims.