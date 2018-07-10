Ryanair to contact passengers with strike set to go ahead

Ryanair will today begin contacting passengers who are set to be affected by Thursday's planned strike.

Planes look like they will be grounded despite both sides in the row agreeing to enter talks tomorrow.

Yesterday the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) said the strike was likely to go ahead despite the talks.

The 24-hour work stoppage will have an impact on 7% of Ryanair's overall schedule.

Passengers are due to be contacted by text and email today. The airline will also outline what contingency plans it has in place.

The dispute between the airline and its pilots centres on issues such as union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

Ryanair offers to meet its pilots (and FORSA) at neutral venue on Tues or Wed to avoid unnecessary pilot strike on Thurs (see attached). pic.twitter.com/G0J0yTssbf — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 9, 2018

Michael Doherty, professor in employment law at Maynooth University, said both sides have a vested interest in preventing any stoppages:

“On the union side, the reality is that if the people are not working, they are not getting paid so that focuses the mind,” he said.

“On the company side you would like to think that however bitter the personal relations; one of the great things about Ryanair’s business model; what has made it so successful is it is relentlessly pragmatic.

“Last year, when there was clear staff unrest, Ryanair came out and said right, despite everything we said, we are going to recognise unions now.”

IALPA offers to accept #Ryanair invitation to meet. https://t.co/5dhStGjg7Z "However, Fórsa said the union expects that Thursday’s scheduled industrial action will go ahead." pic.twitter.com/FFt2ZocFSQ — Fórsa Trade Union (@forsa_union_ie) July 9, 2018

Both sides in the dispute are due to meet in the Seán Lemass Room at Terminal One in Dublin Airport tomorrow morning.

Ryanair had originally insisted it would only meet at its head office in Swords, however the company yesterday agreed to meet in a neutral venue – a key union demand.

Pilots are calling for a new seniority agreement with the airline.

They also want a clear system to deal with issues including base transfers and annual leave.