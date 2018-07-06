Ryanair claims 'no mandate' for planned strike by Dublin-based pilots

Ryanair is again asking its Dublin-based pilots to call off their strike next Thursday, claiming the union has 'no mandate' for the action.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) - a group associated with the Fórsa trade union - voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, and announced plans for 24-hour strike for July 12th.

Of the 95 ballots cast in the ballot for industrial action, only one member voted against the planned strike.

In their latest statement on the planned action, however, Ryanair said those who voted in favour make up just 27% of their Irish pilots.

However, the majority of Ryanair’s pilots are on contract with the airline, while Fórsa represents directly-employed senior pilots.

In today's statement, the airline said: "Ryanair calls on Fórsa union to cancel next Thursday's unnecessary Irish pilot strike, and take up Ryanair's invitation to meet on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday next week at Ryanair offices to discuss the issues of seniority and base transfers."

Ryanair calls on FORSA to cancel 12 July strike, which is supported by only 27% of RYR Irish pilots, and so has no mandate: pic.twitter.com/fVVRmjkVHo — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 6, 2018

It also suggests the issues "have already been addressed in written proposals sent by Ryanair to Fórsa".

IALPA has previously called on the airline to meet with them at a 'neutral venue' to show they are 'genuinely serious' about talks.

However, the group added there is "no evidence whatsoever" that Ryanair wants to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Ryanair earlier this week said they'll update passengers on Tuesday if the strike is set to go ahead.

The airline confirmed last December it would formally recognise trade unions in a bid to avert planned strikes during the Christmas period.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium are also planning to hold strikes later this month.

Crews in all four countries will strike on July 25th, while crews in Portugal, Spain and Belgium will hold a further 24-hour strike on July 26th.

Additional reporting by Juliette Gash