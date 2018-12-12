Ryan Tubridy earned €495,000 in 2016, RTÉ figures show

'Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy earned €495,000 in 2016.

New figures released from RTÉ show he is the broadcaster's top earner.

He is followed by Ray D'Arcy as the second highest paid presenter on €450,000.

Joe Duffy (€389,988) and Sean O'Rourke (€308,964) are third and fourth - with Marian Finucane the highest paid woman on the list.

She received a salary of €300,617.

Ray D'Arcy pictured in 2009 | Image: RollingNews.ie

'Prime Time' host Miriam O'Callaghan made €299,000, while Claire Byrne received €216,000.

'Morning Ireland' presenter Bryan Dobson made €198,146 - while sports commentator George Hamilton took in €186,195.

'Drive Time' host is tenth on the list, with €185,679.

RTÉ say the figures show a reduction of 32%, compared to fees earned in 2008.

It adds: "The reduction continues to exceed the publicly-stated commitment given by RTÉ to reduce fees to on-air presenters by at least 30% compared to 2008 levels."

Source: RTÉ

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, says: "This will continue to be an area of focus for me.

"Within a challenging marketplace and in the absence of meaningful funding reform, we are making significant efforts to reduce costs across the organisation, in addition to the considerable reduction in operating costs implemented since 2008."

The total top 10 presenter earnings for 2016 represents less than 1% of RTÉ's total operating costs in 2016.