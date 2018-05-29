Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko shot dead in Ukraine

Ukrainian police say a Russian journalist has been shot dead at his apartment in Kiev.

Arkady Babchenko - best known as a war correspondent - had been a major critic of the Kremlin in recent years.

The 41-year-old left his home country last year, saying he had received thousands of threats.

According to police in Kiev, the bleeding journalist was discovered by his wife.

He died in an ambulance on his way to hospital, the police statement adds.

In a post published by The Guardian last year, Babchenko wrote: "I can tell you what political harassment feels like in Putin’s Russia.

"Like many dissidents I am used to abuse, but a recent campaign against me was so personal, so scary, that I was forced to flee.

"My home address has also been published on the internet, together with an invitation 'to visit'. I have received threats to me and my family by the thousand – in my email inbox, on Facebook and by phone."

Former colleagues and supporters of Babchenko expressed shock at his death:

Russian journalist and war veteran Arkady Babchenko shot in Kyiv, according to Ayder Muzhdabayev. Babchenko helped me out on several stories in the past. Sitting here completely stunned right now, trying to get more confirmation. — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) May 29, 2018