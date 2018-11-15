Rocky road ahead for UK Prime Minister as she pitches Brexit deal to Britain

The British Prime Minister will attempt to pitch the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement approved by her Cabinet to the House of Commons today.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders have welcomed the 585 page document - but Theresa May faces a huge fight to get it signed off on by politicians.

Hard-line Brexiteers, the DUP and many Remainers have voiced anger at the plan.

Speaking this morning, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned that "our work is not finished" and there is still a "long road ahead" for all sides.

Mr Varadkar said the deal offers a “satisfactory outcome” on Irish priorities – including protecting the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area.

“It envisages that the UK and the EU would establish a shared customs territory with Northern Ireland applying some additional rules for goods to ensure that no need for border between north and south arises,” he said.

“The text makes clear that this backstop would apply unless and until a better solution is agreed.”

Thank u to our team of diplomats + negotiators who have worked tirelessly with @MichelBarnier + the UK to secure a credible #Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that protects Ireland, our shared Island + our future relationship with UK. Let’s hope deal now survives Westminster. pic.twitter.com/roJVocwzCu — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 15, 2018

The President of the European Council Donald Tusk this morning confirmed that a special summit of EU leaders will be held on November 25th.

Mr Barnier said the deal was fair and balanced and ensures no hard border on the island of Ireland.

He said the goal now is to finalise the text with the UK so the EU Council can endorse it.

Border

Mr Varadkar praised Mrs May for "honouring her promise" to avoid a hard border.

"No international negotiation gives one side everything it wants," he said.

"For us the very notion of Brexit is unwelcome and brings adverse consequences.

"At the same time I want to acknowledge that these negotiations have been very tough and a difficult experience for everyone involved and, with this in mind, I want to acknowledge Prime Minister May's integrity in honouring her promise to protect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, and her commitment of avoiding a hard border.

"She has been true to her word."

Health Minister Simon Harris and UK Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara at memorial for the victims of the Omagh bombing, 12-08-2018. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

Mrs May hailed the plan as a “decisive step forward” last night as she announced that the UK Cabinet had approved it.

Her Cabinet signed off after a marathon five-hour meeting; however it has emerged in the hours since that as many as 10 ministers spoke out against it.

The approval was eventually passed with a majority rather than unanimously.

This morning, Shailesh Vara MP, a minister of state at the Northern Ireland Office resigned in protest at the plan.

It remains to be seen if others will follow his lead.

With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.

It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018

Backstop

The draft agreement includes a single backstop preventing a return to a hard border in Ireland.

It will have the form of a temporary customs union between the UK and the EU that will remain in place unless and until a new trade deal is agreed to avoid the need for border checks.

It includes specific provisions for Northern Ireland that will see it aligned more deeply with EU customs and regulations than the rest of the UK.

The provisions relate to agriculture, the environment, state aid and other areas.

There will also be checks on goods traded from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

The document states that the EU and the UK will use their "best endeavours" to come to a future trade agreement to avoid the backstop, and notes the transition period can also be extended.

It is understood the backstop includes an agreed review mechanism – however, the UK will not be permitted to unilaterally walk away from the deal.

Any exit would have to be agreed by the joint commission made up of top decision makers from the EU and UK.

Brexiteers

As politicians in the wider House of Commons have time to digest the 585 page document and listen to Mrs May’s address this afternoon, the extent of the opposition will become clearer.

Hard-line Brexiteers are furious about the plan, arguing that it will see the UK following EU rules and regulations without a say in writing them.

If the opposition is strong enough, she may yet face further resignations and a leadership challenge.

Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has written to Tory MPs and called on them not to back the plan, which he said would see Britain "hand over £39bn to the EU for little or nothing in return."

He said the deal is "unacceptable to unionists" will "lock us into an EU customs union and EU laws" and is "profoundly undemocratic."

The DUP – which has been propping up Mrs May’s minority government – has warned that it will vote against the plan as it will see the North observing different regulations to Britain.

Party leader Arlene Foster has threatened "consequences" if the agreement treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK.

Six tests

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he thinks - based on what has emerged so far - that it is "not a deal that serves the interests of the whole country."

He added that the party would judge the agreement against its "six tests" and vote accordingly.

On Twitter, he wrote: "This is a bad deal which isn't in the interests of the whole country."

Mrs May will begin her attempt to sell the deal with an address to the House of Commons today.