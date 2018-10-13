Richard Bruton appointed Minister for Communications

The new changes to cabinet announced by Leo Varadkar today will see Richard Bruton take over as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

That move will see former Chief Whip Joe McHugh take over as Minister for Education & Skills, the post vacated by Minister Bruton.

Sean Kyne will take on the role of Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands, he'll also assume the role of Chief Whip.

Meanwhile Sean Canney has been promoted to the position of Minister of State at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

The Independent TDs appointment shores up his support for the government.

All changes are subject to approval of the Dail and Cabinet - a vote on the appointments is due to take place on Tuesday.