Richard Bruton appointed Minister for Communications

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a number of changes to the government's ranks in the wake of Denis Naughten's Resignation
The new changes to cabinet announced by Leo Varadkar today will see Richard Bruton take over as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment.
That move will see former Chief Whip Joe McHugh take over as Minister for Education & Skills, the post vacated by Minister Bruton.
Sean Kyne will take on the role of Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands, he'll also assume the role of Chief Whip.
Meanwhile Sean Canney has been promoted to the position of Minister of State at the Departments of Rural & Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.
The Independent TDs appointment shores up his support for the government.
All changes are subject to approval of the Dail and Cabinet - a vote on the appointments is due to take place on Tuesday.