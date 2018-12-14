Report finds "high levels of inconsistency" in social housing list system

The Oireachtas Housing Committee has warned that Ireland's social housing waiting list system is highly inconsistent and unclear.

The committee has warned that the system is "under significant pressure and is not operating as efficiently as it could be," with nearly 72,000 households registered for social housing around the country.

Committee chair Maria Bailey said confusion over how the system works has seen people in emergency accommodation being advised not to sign up to the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) in case it affects their chances of securing long-term social housing.

She said families who could be renting under the scheme are being encouraged to "hold out for their forever home."

Supports

She told Newstalk Breakfast this morning that rental accommodation is "always far superior than raising your family in a hotel room" and there are supports available for families struggling to find suitable accommodation.

"We can find you rental accommodation if you can't find it yourself," she said.

"In each local authority there is people appointed to work with families to help you find accommodation or find it on your behalf.

"If you can't find it at the level that you have been allocated financially there is discretionary allowances there."

"High levels of inconsistency"

The Housing Committee report highlights "high levels of inconsistency and areas where clarity is lacking" in the housing list system.

It has made 13 recommendations aimed at offering the thousands of households on social housing waiting lists consistency and transparency in their search for a place to live.

These are:

The Local Authority housing application process be simplified Social housing regions be developed to allow flexibility for applicants to be housed in neighbouring Local Authorities Local Authorities be encouraged to work together to fill their vacant stock with suitable applicants from other areas A new definition of homelessness be developed Guidelines be established for Local Authorities when determining ‘need’ of housing A prioritisation policy be made to determine the frequency at which housing is assigned to applicants on the standard, emergency and transfer lists. This should include those on the transfer list in receipt of HAP The examination of income thresholds take place as soon as possible and the results published in a timely fashion When processing applications Local Authorities distinguish between social welfare and supplementary welfare, only taking the former in to account A national policy be developed for the determination and dealing of emergency cases A national policy regarding successor tenancies be developed and adopted by all Local Authorities A definition and policy regarding involuntary sharing be developed and adopted by all Local Authorities Investment in infrastructure take place to ensure Choice-Based Letting can be established in all Local Authority areas More diverse housing is built to limit potential disadvantages against single person households.

Deputy Bailey said all 13 recommendations are " both practical and achievable" and said the committee is "fully committed" to monitoring the progress on their implementation.