Renewed appeal for information on 2007 death of Jeffrey Hannan

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for information on the death of 19-year-old Jeffrey Hannan in Limerick in November 2007.

His body was found in a green area of O’Malley Park in Southill on November 22nd that year.

He had received multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

Jeffrey was from the O’Malley Park area.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Swann from Roxboro Road garda station said: "It is now over 10 years since Jeffrey died in violent circumstances.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Source: Crimestoppers

"Jeffrey’s family is asking people to consider providing even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant.

"They also hope that a person who has intimate knowledge of the crime may now volunteer this information with the passage of time."

If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800-25 00-25.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can also claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

Crimestoppers chairman Tim Dalton said: "The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction."