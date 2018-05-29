Remains of Jastine Valdez being returned to her native Philippines

The remains of Jastine Valdez are being returned to her native Philippines on Tuesday.

Accompanied by her parents, the student's remains are being flown out from Dublin Airport to Manila.

She is to be buried in her home town of Aritao.

Mark Congdon, the honorary consul for the Philippines in Ireland, is to travel with the family.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the killing, and have issued a new appeal.

They are anxious to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c bus on the evening of May 19th.

Image of Jastine Valdez's bag released by An Garda Síochána

They have also issued more details about her missing blue shoulder bag.

They say the contents of the 'Next' branded bag were a Bearska jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, an iPad mini, make up, purple reading glasses with a pink tint and lip balm.

Officers want to find out if the iPad contains any evidence that may shed light on the murder.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

A fundraising memorial page set up for her family has raised over €140,000.