Regency murder trial adjourned again as investigation into death of senior Garda continues

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned again pending an ongoing investigation into the death of the lead investigator in the case.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox died in tragic personal circumstances earlier this year.

The Special Criminal Court has heard the investigation into his death is at a very advanced stage - but more time is needed to examine two USB sticks, a mobile phone and a laptop.

The defence will be given an interim report into the investigation and the case is back before the court at the end of the month.

26-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at a boxing weigh-in over two years ago.