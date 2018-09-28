Recall issued across several supermarkets for contaminated spinach leaves

File photo | Image: Tim Ireland/PA Archive/PA Images

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is recalling spinach leaves and mixed leaves containing spinach due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is across several brands sold at Lidl, Aldi, Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Supervalu.

The affected products have a batch code of 260 or 261.

Retailers are advising customers to dispose of the packs.

While some spinach products distributed to caterers are also implicated.

The details of the recalled products are below:

Source: FSAI
Image: FSAI

