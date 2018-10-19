Radio is the most trusted media in Europe, survey reveals

Radio is the most trusted media in Europe, according to new research from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

It scored highest in 24 out of 33 countries surveyed - or 73%.

While television and the internet are generally the most trusted media in south-eastern Europe.

The Irish also listen to more radio every day than anyone else in Europe.

Source: EBU

The EBU also found that while broadcast media and the written press increased their levels of trust in the last year, the internet and social networks lost trust.

"The trust gap between broadcast and new media is widening", the report said.

In Ireland, trust levels in radio have grown between 2012 and 2017 by more than 10 index points.

Source: EBU

While social networks are by far the least trusted media across Europe.

In 28 out of 33 countries, social networks are the media that people trust the least.

The majority of these countries are in western Europe - with only Bulgaria having trust in online social networks.

Source: EBU

When asked about general levels of trust in media, the majority of Irish people had medium trust at 48%.

Some 22% said they had high trust in the media, while 30% had low or no trust.

Source: EBU

Albania had the largest proportion of citizens with high trust - at 42%.

While in the UK (52%), Malta (53%), Macedonia (52%) and Serbia (52%), the majority of the population said they did not trust the media.

The data was taken from a public opinion survey by the European Commission, currently conducted by TNS.

Published twice a year, the autumn edition contained research on trust in the media and other institutions.

Each edition is based on approximately 1,000 face-to-face interviews per country with people aged 15 and over.