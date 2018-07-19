Puppy and cigarettes seized in separate Revenue operations

Revenue officials have seized a puppy and cigarettes in separate operations in Dublin and Wexford.

On Wednesday, officers at Dublin Port took custody of a puppy when they stopped and questioned two British women during routine operations.

They were travelling to the UK and did not have a pet passport for the dog, nor was it microchipped or vaccinated, as required under law.

The German shepherd puppy was transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where she is receiving veterinary attention.

Cigarettes seized in Co Wexford | Image: Revenue

Also on Wednesday, as a result of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized over 4,000 cigarettes and a small amount of herbal cannabis when they carried out a search in Co Wexford.

The private residence was searched under warrant.

The 4,400 unstamped cigarettes, branded 'Excellence' have a retail value in excess of €2,500 - and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €1,950.

Revenue say this was a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Customs Service and An Garda Siochána.

It was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.