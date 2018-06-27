Public asked to contribute to new anti-racism campaign on public transport

Transport for Ireland (TFI) and the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI) are asking commuters to become part of this year’s campaign to tackle racism on public transport.

The two bodies have run an advertising campaign every year since 2013.

This year's campaign will be live from August, but TFI says commuters can get involved now.

The image to be used is the face of an African woman, in the form of a collage, made up of pictures of about 2,000 public transport customers.

Collage artist Charis Tsevis is to create the artwork for the campaign.

His client list includes companies like Nike, Google, Ferrari, PepsiCo, Toyota and IKEA.

His art has been presented in exhibitions in cities such as Athens, Barcelona and San Jose.

The TFI and ICI are placing a photo booth in public transport hubs and inviting commuters to have their pictures taken for use in the collage.

TFI and Immigrant Council of Ireland invite commuters to take part in campaign to combat racism, find out all about it on our website https://t.co/7HFbXzWiDI pic.twitter.com/Zv7IgxLdav — TransportForIreland (@TFIupdates) June 27, 2018

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said: "Our campaign this year provides an opportunity for public transport customers to become involved in a more active way.

"We would encourage commuters who are in or near these public transport facilities, to take a few minutes to drop by the booth, and get their picture taken for use in the campaign.

"We will then provide the photos to the artist who will turn them into what will be a striking image that we will be using on billboards, posters, and social media in August."

The photo booth will be in the following locations:

Wed 27th June- Connolly Station Dublin (1.30pm-7.30pm)

Thurs 28th June- Busaras, Dublin (1.30pm-7.30pm)

Fri 29th June- Kent Stn, Cork (1.30pm-7.30pm)

Monday 2nd July- Heuston Station, Dublin (1.30pm-7.30pm)

Tuesday 3rd July- Dublin Bus Offices, O’Connell Street (10.30-4.30pm)

Teresa Buczkowska, integration coordinator of the ICI, said: "This is the sixth year the Immigrant Council has partnered with Transport for Ireland, which is a great platform to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion as everyone uses public transport, regardless of their background.

"The only way to end racism is for everyone to take a stand and say 'this is unacceptable in my community'.

"Collaborating in this creative campaign, which provides a platform for people to visually stand together with a positive message of solidarity, is really exciting."