Presidential candidates clash in first TV debate with all nominees

Peter Casey has been accused of racist remarks during the first TV debate featuring all the presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, Michael D Higgins faced tough questions over spending in the Áras during his term.

Mr Casey started the debate by repeating claims about the Traveller community.

He said they are not an ethnic group - a view criticised by all the candidates including Sean Gallagher.

Peter Casey during the Pat Kenny debate on Virgin Media One | Image: Virgin Media

Mr Gallagher said: "You should go spend some time with the community and when you understand the challenges they have faced" - Mr Casey interrupted: "It's like giving chocolate to a diabetic - you're not helping them".

Mr Gallagher suggested: "That's a racist comment, Peter - I'm not calling you a racist but that's a racist comment".

"I don't think they're a different race at all, so how can it be racist?", Mr Casey replied.

Liadh Ní Riada was asked why she would not describe IRA violence acts of terror.

She was among those who challenged President Michael D Higgins when he said he would not allow an audit of Áras spending until after the election.

Michael D Higgins during the Pat Kenny debate on Virgin Media One | Image: Virgin Media

Mr Higgins said: "If you want an auditing system in the Office like that it should be one that would work for anyone that comes after me.

"It would be entirely wrong to either personalise or politicise this."

"I can say the end point is that all of the money is signed off by the Comptroller and Auditor General".

Senator Joan Freeman denied she does not represent the majority of Irish people because of her pro-life views.

She later said Mr Higgins was a 'Government candidate'.

"He's not an independent because he's had Labour fund his posters around the country, he's had funding from Fine Gael.

"He's had verbal support from all the main parties".

Gavin Duffy during the Pat Kenny debate on Virgin Media One | Image: Virgin Media

Meanwhile, Gavin Duffy defended his support for stag and fox hunting.

And he agreed he was surprised by the number of dragons in the race.

"It's bizarre that three of us have come from one TV programme - I can only apologise.

"But my two colleagues have as much right as I have".