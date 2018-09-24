Presidential ballot likely complete after three more councils vote not to nominate

Three more county councils have voted not to nominate a candidate for the presidency – essentially bringing the local authority nomination process to a close.

Cork, Sligo and Kildare Councils voted against nominating a candidate this morning, meaning there are no longer enough votes available to get anyone else on the ballot.

It means journalist Gemma O’Doherty will likely be disappointed despite receiving her first nomination from Laois County Council today.

She could still enter the race by securing the backing of 20 sitting members of the Oireachtas.

However, it is understood the majority of Independents are struggling to agree on a candidate with the Wednesday afternoon deadline fast approaching.

As it stands, there are six names in the running.

President Michael D Higgins has put himself forward for a second term, while Sinn Féin has put forward MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

Dragons Den stars Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey all received the backing of four local authorities – as did Independent Senator Joan Freeman.

Nominations close at noon on Wednesday.

Presidential debate

Meanwhile a row has broken out among those who have secured a nomination ahead of the campaign’s first debate.

Seán Gallagher has threatened to pull out of Wednesday’s RTÉ Radio debate – if President Michael D Higgins does not appear.

It remains unclear whether President Higgins will debate his opponents during the campaign.

This afternoon, candidate Peter Casey said he can understand why Seán Gallagher might want to skip the debate, noting htat “it didn’t work out to well for him the last time.”

“I am serious about my presidential bid and will be attending all of the debates in the interest of voters,” he said.

“All candidates who were nominated should participate in debates as they have a responsibility to the public to share their views and their vision for the presidency so voters know and understand what they are voting for.”

Reporting from IRN ...