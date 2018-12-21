President Higgins calls for "renewed sense of solidarity" in Christmas message

President Michael D Higgins has sent his Christmas message, in which he underlines the importance of inclusion and social solidarity.

In a video released this evening, President Higgins has praised those who work with the marginalised.

He says: "In Ireland today, far too many of our people are missing the necessary securities of home. There are those who are concerned for their access to health services and education, for the right to voice their concerns and experience full participation in our republic.

"So, as we recall our shared vulnerabilities this Christmas, let us resolve to forge together a renewed sense of solidarity, one shaped to fit and encompass all our citizens."

He also sent thanks to Irish peacekeepers abroad, as well as emergency services staff who'll be working over the festive period.

He also addressed the subject of migration in the message, saying hospitality is the value that connects all of the world's faith systems and languages.

He notes: "It is appropriate then that we should respond to the changing pattern of migration into our country in a spirit of openness and hospitality, welcoming and supporting those who wish for a better life, or simply for a life free from fear."

Signing off the first Christmas message of his second term in office, President Higgins says he's honoured to continue to serve the Irish people and wishes everyone a "peaceful Christmas and a happy New Year".

You can watch the full message below, with an Irish language version also available.