"Predatory tactics and lies" - Jennifer Lawrence voices fury over latest Weinstein claims

The latest lawsuit against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein claims he bragged about sleeping with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence while sexually assaulting another woman.

The claim is included in court documents relating to an alleged assault in 2013.

A young actress is accusing the Hollywood producer of forcibly performing oral sex on her after pushing her to the ground during a meeting.

The unnamed woman claims that when she rejected his advances, Mr Weinstein asked her: “Do you even want to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Harvey Weinstein appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, 09-07-2018. Image: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

Ms Lawrence has since issued a statement denying having ever slept with him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein,” she said.

“I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.

“This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

Mr Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.