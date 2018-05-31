Populist leaders in Italy say agreement to form government has been reached

Italy's populist leaders say "all the conditions have been met" for a political government.

The leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, and League leader Matteo Salvini said in a statement Thursday that they have achieved "the conditions for a political government."

President Sergio Mattarella will have to agree to the proposed coalition and cabinet.

The new government could be sworn in by the end of the week, almost three months after elections in March.

Global markets have been rattled by mounting fears of a new snap election being held if no government was formed soon.

Mr Salvini and Mr Di Maio's initial attempt to form western Europe's first populist government stalled earlier this week when Mr Mattarella refused their choice of an anti-euro economy minister.

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor close to 5-Star, remains the coalition's pick for prime minister, the leaders said.

The Italian President is scheduled to meet with Mr Conte this evening.

It comes despite Mr Conte previously quitting as prime minister designate because the president wouldn't accept the Eurosceptic candidate Paolo Savona for economy minister.

Carlo Cottarelli was suggested as an interim PM, before he failed to present a cabinet and won no support. He has now stepped aside.