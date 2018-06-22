Plans to close 31 House of Fraser stores in UK have been approved

The retailer House of Fraser has confirmed that more than half of its UK stores will close, resulting in up to 6,000 job losses.

It comes after the company's creditors approved Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposals, which include the closure of 31 of the retailer's British stores.

The stores will remain open until early next year.

House of Fraser in Dundrum Shopping Centre in Dublin will not be affected and is set to remain open.

Prominent stores included on the list of closures include ones in Edinburgh and London's Oxford Street.

Job losses are expected to include up to 2,000 House of Fraser staff and around 4,000 across brands and concessions.

The company's chairman Frank Slevin described it as a 'seminal moment' in House of Fraser's history.

CEO Alex Williamson added: "This was clearly a difficult decision to take but is, ultimately, the only one to secure our future.

"Our focus is on supporting all of our affected colleagues and we are exploring every opportunity available to them working alongside the Retail Trust and the wider retail community.”

China's C.banner International Holdings has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in House of Fraser and pump in 'significant new capital' if the retailer restructures its operations.

Dundrum is the company's only store in the Republic, alongside a store in Belfast - with the Northern Ireland store also not listed as one of the closures.