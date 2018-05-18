Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana Airport

It is thought the plane was from Mexican carrier Damojh

News
Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana Airport

Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana | Image: Andrea Rodriguez/AP/Press Association Images

Updated: 20.05

A plane has crashed at Cuba's José Martí Intentional Airport in Havana.

Local media says it happened on Friday morning local time.

It is thought the plane was on take-off from the Cuban capital.

Reports claim three survivors have been found in a critical condition.

The Boeing 737 came down shortly after take-off with 104 passengers and nine crew on board.

Image: Google Earth

An intense column of smoke was seen near the airport.

Police, fire and medical emergency services are said to be at the scene.

The director of Cuba's Air Transport Mercedes Vázquez told one broadcaster the plane was from the Mexican airline, Damojh.

Flight tracking websites indicated the flight was CU972, possibly leased from the Mexican carrier.