Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana Airport

Updated: 20.05

A plane has crashed at Cuba's José Martí Intentional Airport in Havana.

Local media says it happened on Friday morning local time.

It is thought the plane was on take-off from the Cuban capital.

Se estrella un #avión de Cubana de Aviación poco después de despegar del aeropuerto internacional José Martí en #LaHabana Informes preliminares indican 128 pasajeros a bordo #Cuba pic.twitter.com/OMlX1DhkAX — Mario Morínigo Moray (@mmmoray) May 18, 2018

Reports claim three survivors have been found in a critical condition.

The Boeing 737 came down shortly after take-off with 104 passengers and nine crew on board.

Image: Google Earth

An intense column of smoke was seen near the airport.

Police, fire and medical emergency services are said to be at the scene.

The director of Cuba's Air Transport Mercedes Vázquez told one broadcaster the plane was from the Mexican airline, Damojh.

Flight tracking websites indicated the flight was CU972, possibly leased from the Mexican carrier.