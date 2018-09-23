Pat Kenny among this year's IMRO Radio Awards 'Hall of Fame' inductees

Newstalk's Pat Kenny is among those set to be inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Pat currently hosts a weekday morning show on Newstalk, and has worked in broadcasting since the 1970s.

This year's inductees will also include veteran media executive Willie O'Reilly, FM104/Q102 station director Margaret Nelson and producer Ian Wilson.

Ian joins his wife, broadcaster Áine Lawlor as a recipient - she received the accolade in 2014.

All four will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday September 25th.

They'll join past inductees such as Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane, Ian Dempsey and Communicorp's technology chief Pat Balfe.

IMRO says the Hall of Fame honours individuals who have made a "significant and valuable contribution to radio" over the course of their careers.

Tom McGuire, the awards' organising committee chair, explained: "As an industry we can be very proud of the impact and contribution all four of this year’s inductees have made, not just in radio but in the wider media world as well.

"They have made significant contributions to all levels of our industry from the local to national both in front of and behind the mics."

IMRO chairperson Eleanor McEvoy added that new inductees are "four of our most respected and revered radio professionals".

This year's IMRO Radio Awards ceremony will take place on October 5th.