Over 11 ice-creams eaten per second during heatwave

The hot weather is continuing to dominate the country, with temperatures hitting up to 30°.

Thursday will also be a sunny, dry day - with forecast highs again of 26 to 30°.

And we are looking for ways to cool down: ice-cream maker HB say nearly two million ice-creams will be devoured during the heatwave.

On what is being billed as the hottest week of the year, the company says more than 11 ice-creams will be snapped up per second on average.

This could increase to an estimated 1,000 every minute at the weekend.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Iceberger stands out as the favourite, with more than one Iceberger being enjoyed every second.

Next up comes the Brunch with around 50 being bought every minute during the hot spell.

The figures are based on Nielsen unit sales for out of home products from May 2015 to June 2017.

Paul Kelly, the head of marketing at Unilever, said: "We know Irish people are massive ice cream enthusiasts, however, its undeniable that when the mercury rises it brings out the super fan in all of us."