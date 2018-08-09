Oscar-winner Neil Jordan donates his archive to National Library of Ireland

The Irish Academy Award winning screenwriter and director Neil Jordan is donating his archive to the National Library of Ireland.

The library is marking the donation with an event at Kildare Street.

Mr Jordan and Culture Minister Josepha Madigan will be in attendance.

Born in Sligo in 1950, Mr Jordan has achieved international critical acclaim for his writing and directing.

His films include Michael Collins (1996), The Butcher Boy (1997) and Breakfast on Pluto (2005).

In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Crying Game, which he wrote and directed.

In 2003, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).

Items from the donation includes film and TV scripts, production files, storyboards, plays and notebooks.

Personal correspondence with artistic collaborators and political figures is also part of the collection.

Behind-the-scenes photography of the Oscar-nominated Michael Collins will be on display in the NLI’s Boardroom and Director’s Office.