On-the-run prisoner suspected of carrying out sex attack in Dublin

It is reported a fugitive, on the run from a Dublin prison, is suspected of carrying out a sex attack.

The alleged assault happened in The Liberties area on Monday night.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged sexual assault on Cork Street on Monday night.

It is reported the violent attack happened at an apartment at around 11.00pm.

It is believed the victim was threatened with a knife and leapt from the balcony to escape.

According to The Herald, a man who escaped from Cloverhill Court is suspected of carrying out the attack.

It is understood the inmate walked out of an unlocked cell last week.

Cloverhill District Court is on the same grounds of Cloverhill Prison in west Dublin.

A prisoner was brought from the jail to the courthouse, and was waiting to be brought before a judge.

It is understood while he was waiting to be called before court, his holding cell door was unlocked and he simply walked out.

Searches to track him down are continuing.