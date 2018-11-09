One person killed during knife attack in Australian city of Melbourne

One person has been stabbed to death and two others wounded in a knife attack in central Melbourne.

Australian police say officers shot the man, who is under arrest and in a critical condition under guard at a hospital.

They say the investigation is ongoing but there is currently no known link to terrorism.

Police were called to an incident on Bourke Street in the city at about 4.20pm local time.

A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.

Two people, apparently members of the public, came to the aid of police, one using a shopping trolley and another using a chair to try and stop the attacker.

Social media footage showed the attacker trying several times to stab one of the officers, before a second officer drew his gun and a single shot could be heard.

Superintendent David Clayton is with Victoria Police: "Nearby police quickly responded to the incident - as they got out of the car, they were confronted by a male brandishing a knife and threatening them.

"At the same time, passers-by were calling out that members of the public had been stabbed.

"Police shot the male in the chest, and he's now in a critical condition under guard at hospital.

"Three people have been stabbed, unfortunately one is deceased at the scene - two other victims are currently in hospital."

"Police are not looking for any other offenders at this stage."

"We're keeping an open mind - there's no known link to terrorism at this stage, we will keep an open mind as to whether there's any link".

Police are also asking members of the public who have images or video footage of the incident to upload them online.