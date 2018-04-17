One person dead in US after plane suffers mid-air 'engine failure'

One person has died after a plane in the US suffered an apparent mid-flight engine failure, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing.

The incident happened on board a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 plane, which had been travelling from New York to Dallas.

The plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed there was 'one fatality', although the cause of death was not immediately clear.

A spokesperson said it is believed there was a 'left engine failure', adding that parts came off the engine.

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing. Picture by: Corey Perrine/AP/Press Association Images

Passenger Kristopher Johnson told CNN: "Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger."

Witnesses reported items being sucked out of a hole in a window, with a woman also reportedly partially pulled towards the opening before being pulled back by other passengers.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said 143 passengers and five crew members were on board at the time.

The airline added: "Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working dilligently to support our customers and crews at this time."