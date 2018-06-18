One dead after van hits pedestrians following Dutch music festival

One person has died and three people have been injured after a van hit people following a music festival in the Netherlands.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, near the site of the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf.

A white van is said to have hit four pedestrians at around 4am local time.

Emergency services attended the scene, and one of the injured people died.

The three injured people have been taken to hospital.

The incident happened several hours after Bruno Mars had performed a headline set on the final day of the festival.

Police are now searching for a Fiat Doblo van, with Dutch media reporting police in Germany and Belgium are also involved in tracing the vehicle.

In a statement, Dutch police said a technical investigation is being carried out to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

It was not immediately known if the crash was intentional or accidental.

Organisers of the festival said they were 'deeply shocked' by the incident.