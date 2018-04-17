OPCW inspectors to visit Douma site in Syria on Wednesday

Russia has told chemical weapons experts they will be allowed to visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack on Wednesday.

The US has voiced concerns though that Moscow may have already "tampered" with evidence in Douma, where scores of people died and hundreds more were injured.

The US, along with France and the UK, has publicly blamed the regime of Bashar al-Assad for the alleged attack - claims denied by both the regime and its ally Russia.

In a briefing on Monday the CEO of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ahmet Üzümcü, said a team of nine inspectors was set up on April 9th.

He said some of the team members were called back from other missions and training courses, and they they have all volunteered for this mission.

On April 10th the OPCW handed a note to the Syrian delegation, notifying them of their decision to deploy "as early as possible", as well as the names of the team members for visas.

The OPCW said it also received a letter from the ambassador of the Russian Federation, supporting the Syrian request.

Mr Üzümcü added: "The UN Secretary-General called me on Tuesday April 10th and expressed full support for the work of the OPCW in Syria and promised to provide all assistance that we may need. I have also been in touch with the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs".

An advance group of three experts from the fact-finding mission arrived in Beirut on Thursday, while the remaining six members joined them on Friday.

On Saturday the team travelled to Damascus, where they met with officials to work out a plan for the deployment.

But the OPCW added the team has not yet deployed to Douma.

However the team was told by Syrian authorities that they could interview 22 witnesses, who could be brought to Damascus.

Missiles fired at airbases

It comes as Syrian government troops have shot down missiles fired at two airbases in the country, according to state TV.

The reports said the missiles had targeted Shayrat airbase in Homs province and Dumair military airport, northeast of Damascus, late on Monday night.

State TV said the country's air defences had confronted a new "aggression" but gave no further details.

It is unclear who was behind the attack but America said its military was not involved.

Shayrat was hit last year by US cruise missiles, launched in response to a chemical attack that killed at least 70 people in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Dumair is used by Syria's military to support the campaign against rebels in eastern Ghouta.

It comes just days after the UK, US and France launched airstrikes on three targets following the latest alleged chemical attack by the Syrian regime in Douma.

But US Pentagon spokeswoman Heather Babb said: "There are no US or coalition operations in that area."

There has been speculation that Israel launched the strikes.

An Israeli military spokesman said: "We don't comment on such reports."

Israel's main concern in Syria is the growing influence of Iran, which it says supplies weapons to Hezbollah from inside the country.

Israel has struck Syrian military targets before and was blamed for strikes earlier this month on the T4 air base in Homs.

That attack killed four Iranian military personnel - but Israel did not confirm or deny involvement.

Moscow and Damascus claimed two Israeli fighter planes carried out that airstrike "remotely from Lebanese territory".

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov described it as a "provocation" and a "very dangerous development".

Additional reporting: IRN