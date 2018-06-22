Number of Dublin Airport flights cancelled for this weekend ahead of French strike

A number of European flights to and from Dublin have been cancelled ahead of a French air traffic controllers strike this weekend.

The 48-hour stoppage is taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

Dublin Airport has warned that several flights have been cancelled.

A French air traffic control strike is scheduled to take place from 05.30 Sat 23 June until 05.30 Mon 25 June.

Ryanair has cancelled up to 100 of its European flights this weekend.

The airline says it also expects some significant delays to flights to France and routes using French airspace.

The carrier is advising passengers to check the status of their flight on its website.

Aer Lingus has also warned of potential disruption.

In a statement, the airline said: "Aer Lingus is operating 52 flights to and from France this week. The strike is affecting airspace over the south-east of France. Nice, Marseilles and Lyon are the affected airports.

"While no flights have yet been cancelled, 16 are at risk of disruption. 2,500 guests are currently booked to travel on these flights and could potentially be adversely impacted."

The company urged passengers to check their website before travelling to the airport over the weekend.

Strikes

Earlier this week, Ryanair's Michael O'Leary and IAG's Willie Walsh claimed strikes are 'destroying air traffic and economies across Europe', calling on the EU to take "urgent and decisive action".

Mr Walsh claimed: "It’s a really frustrating cause of disruption that affects all airlines but in particular has a significant negative impact on Spain’s tourism and economy."

However, a European Commission spokesperson told reports that the right to strike remains a "fundamental right of workers".