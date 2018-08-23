Northern Irish firms advised to 'consult Irish Government' in event of no-deal Brexit

The British government is suggesting Northern Irish businesses should consult with Dublin in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

London has published the first batch in a series of notices informing Britons on how to prepare if there is no deal.

It includes a section dealing with businesses in Northern Ireland which import and export across the Irish border.

It states: "The Irish government have indicated they would need to discuss arrangements in the event of no deal with the European Commission and EU member states.

"We would recommend that, if you trade across the land border, you should consider whether you will need advice from the Irish government about preparations you need to make."

It adds: "The UK stands ready in this (no deal) scenario to engage constructively to meet our commitments and act in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland, recognising the very significant challenges that the lack of a UK-EU legal agreement would pose in this unique and highly sensitive context."

"It remains, though, the responsibility of the UK government, as the sovereign government in Northern Ireland, to continue preparations for the full range of potential outcomes, including 'no deal'.

"As we do, and as decisions are made, we will take full account of the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland."

Within the technical notices published on Thursday, it was also revealed that holidaymakers and online shoppers face a "likely increase" in the cost of card payments in the EU due to the removal of a ban on surcharges.

UK online shoppers may also see an increase in the costs of parcels delivered to the UK due to the absence of VAT relief.

While British people living in the EU face losing access to their pension income and other financial services.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

The future relationship between the UK and the EU has yet to be agreed – with the upcoming EU summit in October set down as the deadline for the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Irish question remains a major sticking point between the two sides, with the EU consistently making it clear that there can be no agreement without a legally "all-weather insurance policy," ensuring there will be no return to a hard border in Ireland.

Additional reporting: IRN