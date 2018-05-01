'No' campaigners say graphic posters outside maternity hospitals are 'wrong and not helpful'

One of the major groups campaigning for a 'No' vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum says graphic images targeting maternity hospitals are wrong and unhelpful.

The billboards have been displayed outside the Rotunda, Coombe and Holles Street hospitals in Dublin in recent days.

The posters claim to show ten-week-old foetus moments before an abortion.

It has sparked an angry response, with some commentators claiming the referendum campaign has reached a new low.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said: "Patients at a maternity hospital can have a variety of personal issues and do not need to be canvassed by these images at the main entrance to hospitals.

"Every day, unfortunately, women suffer miscarriages across the country or can be suffering complications in treatment. It’s absolutely shameful that they and their families are now expected to pass these high definition photos at what would be a difficult time for anybody."

Save the 8th spokesperson John McGuirk, meanwhile, says the demonstrations outside the hospitals have nothing to do with them.

He said: "Those people who are doing that should stop doing it.

"It is wrong. It is not helpful. They are not affiliated with our campaign, they are not affiliated with the other major pro-life campaigns."

He added: "These are people who in many cases are not Irish."