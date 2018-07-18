No breakthrough in talks ahead of planned strikes by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots

Two upcoming strikes by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots are set to go ahead, after there was no breakthrough in talks between union representatives and Ryanair management.

Pilots with the Irish Air Line Pilots Association - a branch of Fórsa - are planning to strike this coming Friday (July 20th) and again next Tuesday (July 24th).

It follows an initial 24 hour strike last week, in a dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

Fórsa representatives again met with Ryanair management today, but talks concluded as scheduled with 'no material change' to the situation.

No breakthrough @Ryanair after two hours of talks with pilots. Strikes expected to proceed. Union will be reverting to company in coming days with view to further discussions. pic.twitter.com/AHdwdbypfK — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 18, 2018

Fórsa's Niall Shanahan said: "We have a strike which seemed likely to go ahead on Friday - that situation hasn't changed.

"Currently, as it stands, another strike day is scheduled on Tuesday 24th July."

Ryanair has already cancelled 24 flights between the UK and Ireland for Friday as a result of the strike.

In a statement this evening, the airline said more than 90% of affected customers have been either re-accommodated on alternative flights or have applied for refunds.

Customers flying on flights from Ireland to Europe on Friday will suffer no cancellations, even if the strike goes ahead, thanks to the great work by the majority of our Irish pilots who are not proposing to strike. — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 18, 2018

In a separate development, Ryanair also announced today that it is cancelling up to 600 flights next week as a result of a two-day strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.