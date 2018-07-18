No breakthrough in talks ahead of planned strikes by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots

Ryanair has already cancelled 24 flights for Friday, with a second strike day planned for next Tuesday

Business & Tech
No breakthrough in talks ahead of planned strikes by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Two upcoming strikes by Dublin-based Ryanair pilots are set to go ahead, after there was no breakthrough in talks between union representatives and Ryanair management.

Pilots with the Irish Air Line Pilots Association - a branch of Fórsa - are planning to strike this coming Friday (July 20th) and again next Tuesday (July 24th).

It follows an initial 24 hour strike last week, in a dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

Fórsa representatives again met with Ryanair management today, but talks concluded as scheduled with 'no material change' to the situation.

Fórsa's Niall Shanahan said: "We have a strike which seemed likely to go ahead on Friday - that situation hasn't changed.

"Currently, as it stands, another strike day is scheduled on Tuesday 24th July."

Ryanair has already cancelled 24 flights between the UK and Ireland for Friday as a result of the strike.

In a statement this evening, the airline said more than 90% of affected customers have been either re-accommodated on alternative flights or have applied for refunds.

In a separate development, Ryanair also announced today that it is cancelling up to 600 flights next week as a result of a two-day strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.


3 Related articles
Up to 600 Ryanair flights cancelled over strikes by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain

Up to 600 Ryanair flights cancelled over strikes by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain

Ryanair cancels 24 flights ahead of second pilots strike

Ryanair cancels 24 flights ahead of second pilots strike

Dublin-based Ryanair pilots announce plans for two more strikes this month

Dublin-based Ryanair pilots announce plans for two more strikes this month