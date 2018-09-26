Newstalk's Bobby Kerr hits the road with Europcar

As part of a new three-part series, Newstalk’s Bobby Kerr has partnered up with Europcar Ireland to learn about how its flexible fleet and customised vehicle solutions offer Irish businesses the freedom they need to deliver for their clients.

Over the past two weeks, Bobby has been out and about with executive relocation experts Corporate Care Relocation Ireland and outsourcing solutions giant PRL to see how their businesses have been transformed with Europcar.

This week, Surecom Network Solutions managing director Jim Sheehan took the wheel and talked Bobby through the benefits of Europcar's long-term rental offering.

Surecom has been designing and building networks for the telecoms and ICT sector across the UK and Ireland since 2005.

The firm delivers pioneering and practical solutions to clients the length and breadth of the country every day – and demands a flexible fleet to match.

Mr Sheehan said the company’s engineers need access to practical and comfortable vehicles that are ready to roll with the latest bespoke specifications.

“A lot of our engineers travel from one end of the country to the other, leaving at probably 6am or 7am in the morning and not getting back until all hours at night,” he said.

“The ergonomics of a vehicle are very important, including little things like having Bluetooth from a health and safety perspective.”

Europcar's fleet rental service offers a flexible and cost-effective alternative to leasing, providing businesses with access to the vehicles they need for as long as they require.

Making long-term contracts a thing of the past, the service offers branded and customised vehicles - and the flexibility to expand or cut-back on fleet size and type as needed.

The service takes the pain out of fleet maintenance, with servicing, upkeep, tax and repairs all included.

Mr Sheehan said it was Europcar who pointed out that Surecom's fleet could be used as a 'platform to market from and advertise what we do.'

"We knew we wanted a Volkswagen Caddy and through our branding process, we knew that the base colour we wanted was a grey," he said.

"Europcar came in to us and they said, 'look we actually have a number of Volkswagen Caddies ready.

"They were able to do the customisation in regards to the branding and the extra bits we put on, as well and the sign-writing.

"We do carry an awful lot of equipment [...] and if we require a bigger vehicle for standing in or for carrying server racks – the bigger things – Europcar have that available to us."

