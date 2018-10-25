Newstalk celebrates 769,000 weekly listeners

According to the latest JNLR results released today, Newstalk has grown its listenership by 30,000 over the past year to achieve a weekly reach of 769,000 listeners.

Newstalk's daily reach stands at 402,000 - which is an increase of 7,000 year-on-year.

The station's primetime market share has grown 0.5% year on year to an all-time high of 6.7% nationally.

In the key Dublin market, Newstalk has a market share of 11%, making the station the second most listened to in the capital.

Commenting on the latest results Patricia Monahan, managing editor of Newstalk, said: "We are pleased with today's JNLR results which signal a strong performance across our weekday and weekend schedules.

"On weekdays, 'Moncrieff' and 'The Hard Shoulder' have increased their listenership substantially over the past year gaining 12,000 and 22,000 additional listeners respectively. At the weekend, Bobby Kerr's 'Down to Business' has achieved a listenership of 112,000 while new additions to the schedule 'Between the Lines with Andrea Gilligan' and 'On The Record with Kieran Cuddihy' have also shown significant gains."

Key figures for Newstalk programmes: