Newstalk celebrates 769,000 weekly listeners

In Dublin Newstalk has a market share of 11%

According to the latest JNLR results released today, Newstalk has grown its listenership by 30,000 over the past year to achieve a weekly reach of 769,000 listeners.

Newstalk's daily reach stands at 402,000 - which is an increase of 7,000 year-on-year.

The station's primetime market share has grown 0.5% year on year to an all-time high of 6.7% nationally.

In the key Dublin market, Newstalk has a market share of 11%, making the station the second most listened to in the capital.

Commenting on the latest results Patricia Monahan, managing editor of Newstalk, said: "We are pleased with today's JNLR results which signal a strong performance across our weekday and weekend schedules.

"On weekdays, 'Moncrieff' and 'The Hard Shoulder' have increased their listenership substantially over the past year gaining 12,000 and 22,000 additional listeners respectively. At the weekend, Bobby Kerr's 'Down to Business' has achieved a listenership of 112,000 while new additions to the schedule 'Between the Lines with Andrea Gilligan' and 'On The Record with Kieran Cuddihy' have also shown significant gains."

Key figures for Newstalk programmes:

  • Newstalk Breakfast - Reach 121,000 (No movement year on year)
  • Pat Kenny Show - Reach 149,000 (Down 1,000 year-on-year)
  • Lunchtime Live (Ciara Kelly) - Reach 101,000 (Down 1,000 year-on-year)
  • Moncrieff - Reach 91,000 (Up 12,000 year-on-year)
  • The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates - Reach 157,000 (Up 22,000 year-on-year)
  • Off The Ball - Reach 52,000 (Down 1,000 year-on-year)
  • Down to Business with Bobby Kerr - Reach 112,000 (Up 29,000 year-on-year)
  • Between the Lines with Andrea Gilligan - Reach 40,000 (Up 25,000 year-on-year)
  • Bobby's Late Breakfast - Reach 81,000 (Up 18,000 year-on-year)
  • On the Record with Kieran Cuddihy - Reach 77,000 (Up 7,000 year-on-year)

