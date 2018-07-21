New push for fresh inquest into the Stardust tragedy

Public stalls are being set up in Dublin and Galway on Saturday as part of campaign seeking a fresh inquest into the Stardust tragedy.

The Stardust postcard campaign wants a fresh inquest into the deaths from the 1981 fire.

The blaze took the lives of 48 people.

Families and supporters are holding public stalls to encourage support, and obtain postcard signatures.

These will then be sent to the Attorney-General.

The stalls will be placed in both Dublin and Galway - with two stalls in the capital.

There will be one from 10:30am outside the shops on the Ballyfermot Road (close to the Full Stop Café and Specs for Less) - and another at the Northside Shopping Centre from 1.00pm.

While the Galway stall will be at Eyre Square from 1.00pm.

An independent report into the tragedy in 2017 found that 'no further new inquiry is warranted'.

The Government agreed to order a new review of the evidence surrounding the fire last January.

But the report by Judge Pat McCartan concluded that a new commission of investigation was not needed.